180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,519 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $974,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $15,071,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $18,826,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

KBH opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.41. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

