180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $225.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.05.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

