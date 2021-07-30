180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $303.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.16. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $213.12 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

