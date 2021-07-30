180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $169.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.05. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

