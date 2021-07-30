1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the June 30th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,301. 1933 Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

