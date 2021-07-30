1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.11

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 8864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIBS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

