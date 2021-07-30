$2.25 EPS Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $1.83. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $11.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $16.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $3,946,258. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $651,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 511.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 139.0% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 96,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

