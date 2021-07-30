$2.60 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post $2.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $14.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 million to $19.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.50 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $150.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 170,014 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 207,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,165. The stock has a market cap of $562.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

