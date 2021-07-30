$20.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report $20.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $20.77 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $62.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.51 billion to $79.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,969,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

