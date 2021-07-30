20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 891 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,124,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.73. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.