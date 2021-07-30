20 20 Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.47. 188,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,485,218. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $454.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

