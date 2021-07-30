20 20 Capital Management Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,758,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $105.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

