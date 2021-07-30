20 20 Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Motco purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000.

BATS JPIB remained flat at $$51.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,440 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45.

