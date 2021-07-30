200,000 Shares in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMYI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth $3,565,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth $1,885,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth $3,941,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DMYI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DMYI opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

