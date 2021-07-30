20,387 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,387 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after buying an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after buying an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $18,826,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 395,902 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

KB Home stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.41.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

