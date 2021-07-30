$218.22 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report $218.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.17 million to $221.28 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $123.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $806.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $768.67 million to $845.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $979.78 million, with estimates ranging from $911.66 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of PDS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,199. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $437.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

