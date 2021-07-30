23,465 Shares in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Alkaline Water by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.86 on Friday. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

The Alkaline Water Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

