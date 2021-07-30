240,000 Shares in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.33% of Phunware as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 118.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

PHUN stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 12.09. Phunware, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,934.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

