24,710 Shares in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,710 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at $152,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

