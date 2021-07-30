250,666 Shares in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.62% of JOANN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $406,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $693,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $10,016,000.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. On average, analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

JOANN Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.