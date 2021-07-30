26,000 Shares in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNSE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. cut their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

