$28.32 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce sales of $28.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.75 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $111.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $114.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.01 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 3,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,246. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,354.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,394 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,956. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

