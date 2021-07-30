$287.23 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report $287.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.00 million. Verso reported sales of $268.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the first quarter worth $393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verso by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Verso by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. 78,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,798. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $623.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

