$295.79 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post sales of $295.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.39 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $294.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 618,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,583. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.