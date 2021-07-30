$295.79 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post sales of $295.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.39 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $294.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 618,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,583. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

