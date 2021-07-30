2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWOU. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. 126,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,174. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. 2U has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 79.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,439,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,761,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 90.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

