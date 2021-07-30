$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to report sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.44 billion. Adient posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 75,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.08. 5,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,402. Adient has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.