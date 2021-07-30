$3.46 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will report sales of $3.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $17.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $17.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.67 million, with estimates ranging from $18.47 million to $18.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHMI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 172,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,311. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

