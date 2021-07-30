$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $259.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.87. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $269.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

