3,153 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $1,341,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,105,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

QSR opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In related news, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

