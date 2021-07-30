3,230 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 90,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $424.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.36 and a 12-month high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

