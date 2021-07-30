3,235 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

SCHW traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $68.93. 12,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,883,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

