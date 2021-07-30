3,376 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Shares of NYSE:CVX remained flat at $$102.57 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,411. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

