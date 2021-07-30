3,489 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth approximately $26,404,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of ATC stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Atotech Limited has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

