$36.10 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post $36.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.20 million and the highest is $36.99 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $44.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $148.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $151.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.09 million, with estimates ranging from $148.28 million to $149.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRTX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. 2,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,089. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.98. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $8,128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,473,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 484,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

