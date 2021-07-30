360 DigiTech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,246 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the average daily volume of 968 put options.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QFIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% in the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

