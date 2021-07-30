$369.70 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report sales of $369.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $376.60 million. Daseke posted sales of $351.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%.

DSKE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

DSKE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 158,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,519. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.49 million, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.12. Daseke has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Daseke by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

