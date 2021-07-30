$4.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to report earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.24. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 472.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $13.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

NYSE:BCC opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

In other news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

