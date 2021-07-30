4,000 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.54. 29,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,739. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.