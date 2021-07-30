40,090 Shares in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GDS by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GDS by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GDS by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after acquiring an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of GDS opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.53. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

