$41.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will post $41.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.94 billion and the highest is $41.53 billion. Cigna posted sales of $39.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $166.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 billion to $166.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $176.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.81.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

