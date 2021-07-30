$45.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report sales of $45.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $47.53 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $163.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,951,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLP opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $746.67 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.15. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.