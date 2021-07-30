45,196 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of News by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 2,822.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of News by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWS stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.