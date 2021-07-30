4,789 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $950,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.61. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $104.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.