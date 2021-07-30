$48.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post sales of $48.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.43 billion and the highest is $50.07 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $38.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $202.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.55 billion to $209.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $236.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.83 billion to $244.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,715.55 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,470.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

