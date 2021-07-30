49,796 Shares in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Nature’s Sunshine Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,159,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 100,434 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATR opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.87. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $346.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

