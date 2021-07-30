60,000 Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Zhihu stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48. Zhihu Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

