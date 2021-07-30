64,724 Shares in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN opened at $10.90 on Friday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.01.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

