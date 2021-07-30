6,493 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of LRGF opened at $43.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.81.

