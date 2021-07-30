6,493 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of LRGF opened at $43.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.81.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.