65,300 Shares in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,300 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Fossil Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 5,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOSL opened at $12.36 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,255,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,642,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

