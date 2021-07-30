$81.67 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report sales of $81.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.26 million and the highest is $83.05 million. QAD reported sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $336.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.82 million to $340.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $366.23 million, with estimates ranging from $362.13 million to $373.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair cut QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $86.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 572.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

